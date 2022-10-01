Macau September GGR up 35pct m-o-m: govt

Macau’s September casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) rose by 35.3 percent month-on-month, to MOP2.96 billion (US$366.3 million) from August’s nearly MOP2.19 billion, according to government data released on Saturday.

Judged year-on-year, September was a 49.6-percent decline from the MOP5.88 billion achieved in September 2021.

The latest monthly result issued by the local regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), meant third-quarter 2022 GGR was MOP5.55 billion. In the same quarter of 2021, it was MOP18.76 billion.

Judged on a cumulative basis for the calendar year to September 30, Macau GGR was MOP31.82 billion. That was down 53.1 percent on the prior-year period.

Macau’s August 2022 GGR performance had coincided with a period of gradual recovery in tourism and casino earnings after July’s poor showing, which had been affected by a 12-day shutdown of the casinos amid the worst community outbreak of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

Nonetheless, August’s 331,397 tally of visitors to Macau – or an average of 10,690 arrivals per day – was still down 19.0 percent judged year-on-year.

Macau’s daily tally of visitors reached 23,362 on September 16, said the Macao Government Tourism Bureau.