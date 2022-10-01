Macau September GGR up 35pct m-o-m: govt

Oct 01, 2022 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Macau’s September casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) rose by 35.3 percent month-on-month, to MOP2.96 billion (US$366.3 million) from August’s nearly MOP2.19 billion, according to government data released on Saturday.
Judged year-on-year, September was a 49.6-percent decline from the MOP5.88 billion achieved in September 2021.
The latest monthly result issued by the local regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), meant third-quarter 2022 GGR was MOP5.55 billion. In the same quarter of 2021, it was MOP18.76 billion.
Judged on a cumulative basis for the calendar year to September 30, Macau GGR was MOP31.82 billion. That was down 53.1 percent on the prior-year period.
Macau’s August 2022 GGR performance had coincided with a period of gradual recovery in tourism and casino earnings after July’s poor showing, which had been affected by a 12-day shutdown of the casinos amid the worst community outbreak of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
Nonetheless, August’s 331,397 tally of visitors to Macau – or an average of 10,690 arrivals per day – was still down 19.0 percent judged year-on-year.
Macau’s daily tally of visitors reached 23,362 on September 16, said the Macao Government Tourism Bureau.
Sep 22, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Oct 01, 2022Macau’s September casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) rose by 35.3 percent month-on-month, to MOP2.96 billion (US$366.3 million) from August’s nearly MOP2.19 billion, according to government data...
(Click here for more)
”With Star Vegas back to operation since 18 June 2022, we believe that Donaco will recover its performance and prevail during this pandemic”
Porntat Amatavivadhana
Chairman of casino operator Donaco International