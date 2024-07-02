Macau suspects in US$134mln cross-border sports bet bust

Jul 02, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
An illegal online sports betting operation said to have taken MOP1.08 billion (US$134.2 million) in bets since 2016 – including MOP72 million per week during the ongoing Euro 2024 soccer tournament – has been broken up in a joint operation involving Macau, Hong Kong and mainland China police.
A total of 93 people was detained: 50 in Macau, including a Macao Customs officer; 42 on the Chinese mainland; and one in Hong Kong, according to a briefing involving the Macau Judiciary Police.
The mainland suspects were detained in Macau’s neigbouring Guangdong province, and were said to have handled CNY80-million (US$11.0-million) worth of bets. A male held in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, is accused of permitting a bank account to be used for alleged money laundering.
A total of MOP8 million in cash was reportedly seized in Macau.
According to the authorities, they were following up on intelligence gathered in a 2022 money laundering case.
