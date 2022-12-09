Macau to see casino play zones for foreigners in tax shakeup

Macau is to create distinct zones on its casino floors and designated gambling chips that will be solely for the use of players from overseas. The moves will be part of a new gaming tax system to come into effect from January 1, whereby casino operators could be exempted – at the Chief Executive’s discretion – up to 5 percentage points of the 40 percent government levy on gross gaming revenue (GGR).

Such exemption will only be applicable to GGR generated by foreigner patrons, namely people from outside either mainland China, Macau, Hong Kong, or Taiwan.

The news was given on Friday by Adriano Marques Ho (pictured, left), director of the city’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, also known as DICJ. He was speaking at a media briefing organised by the city’s Executive Council, an advisory body to the government.

The gathering was to give some more detail about relevant administrative regulations required to put Macau’s foreign-player incentive policy into practice.

Macau’s newly-promulgated gaming law gives an incumbent chief executive the discretion to reduce the aggregate effective tax rate on casino GGR for “reasons of public interest”, namely attracting “customers from foreign countries”.

Mr Ho noted the idea behind the special gaming chips solely for the use of foreign players was so the government could “calculate the gross gaming revenue generated” from those specific patrons.

He did not, however, go into details on what would be the threshold that would eventually trigger any tax rebates on GGR generated by foreign patrons.

But Mr Ho noted: “For the foreigner patrons that gamble in the casinos here, they will have special zones set up for their play. As they are foreigner-passport holders, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau will have guidelines for casino concessionaires on what is considered a foreigner patron that is admissible to these special gambling zones.”

(Story being updated.)