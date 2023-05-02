Macau visitor tally 354k in first 3 days of Labour Day break

Macau welcomed approximately 354,000 visitors in the first three days of the Labour Day break, according to official data. The average number of visitor arrivals in the holiday period stood at about 118,000 a day, showed preliminary figures from the city’s Public Security Police.

The police did not provide a breakdown for the place of origin of the visitors for the first three days of the Labour Day break. But about 40 percent of the tourists – circa 144,000 arrivals – entered Macau via the Border Gate checkpoint, the city’s main land border with mainland China.

On Sunday (April 30), Macau recorded 133,911 arrivals, its highest daily total since early 2020, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the figures released by the authorities.

Macau recorded 110,823 visitor arrivals on Labour Day (Monday). The city logged 109,196 visitor arrivals on Saturday, the first day of the holiday period.

In pre-pandemic times, the Labour Day holiday break has been a period of high demand for Macau’s casino and tourism industries. In 2019 – the most recent pre-pandemic trading period – Macau recorded 531,503 visitor arrivals for the first three days of the Labour Day holiday period, an average of approximately 177,000 a day, according to official data.

Credit Suisse AG suggested in a recent note that Macau could achieve a daily average rate of casino gross gaming revenue amounting to as much as MOP750 million (US$92.8 million) during the first three days of the holiday period.

China’s State Council has designated April 29 to May 3 inclusive as the Labour Day holiday period on the mainland, a period sometimes referred to by the investment community as “May Golden Week”.

Before the festive period started, the Macau authorities had said they anticipated the city receiving 70,000 people or more daily during the break.