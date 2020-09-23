Macau’s casino staff mask rule extended to March

The Macau government’s requirement that face masks be worn by the city’s casino employees when in the workplace has been extended for a further six months, starting from Tuesday (September 22).

According to the city’s Official Gazette, the director of Macau’s Health Bureau issued the extension order on September 15, under the terms of Macau’s Law No. 2/2004 on Prevention, Control and Treatment of Communicable Diseases.

The reason given was the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The rule on wearing of masks by on-duty casino staff had first been implemented by the city’s government on January 22, and had been valid initially for one month. The order was then extended in monthly increments until September 22.

Macau has not reported any deaths as a result of Covid-19, and has reported only 46 confirmed cases, the most recent being on June 26. All the patients have successfully recovered. The majority of the cases had involved people returning to the city from overseas.

But the Macau authorities have asked locals and visitors to maintain vigilance, as the city starts to see an uptick in tourist numbers, with the mainland authorities’ reinstatement of the Individual Visit Scheme system for tourism visas to Macau.

In a July 14 press release, the Macau government updated its rules for patrons wishing to enter casino floors.

It said they were required to provide a nucleic acid test certificate proving freedom from Covid-19 infection, in addition to the existing requirements of undergoing a body-temperature check, and presenting a valid ‘green’ Macau Health Code result.

People entering either non-gaming areas of casino resorts – or other hotels and guest houses – are required to have a body-temperature check, and must present a valid Macau Health Code result. For entry to these non-gaming facilities, patrons do not need a nucleic acid test certificate.