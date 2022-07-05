Macau’s Grand Lisboa cordoned amid 13-case Covid cluster

Public entrances at the Grand Lisboa casino resort on Macau peninsula were sealed, and the front of the property cordoned off with a plastic barrier (pictured), as of Tuesday afternoon.

People in biohazard suits could be seen in front of the SJM Holdings Ltd property.

The development coincided with news at the 5pm press conference of the city’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre that what was termed a “cluster” of 13 Covid-19 cases had been identified among people associated with the property.

But Leong Iek Hou, a senior Health Bureau official, was unable to clarify – when asked during the media briefing – whether Grand Lisboa had actually been put out of use for the time being. She advised the media to wait for a further announcement.

GGRAsia has approached SJM Holdings and the casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, seeking clarification on the situation at Grand Lisboa.

Macau’s tally of infections in the current outbreak – the first since October, and which began on June 19 – had reached 941 by midnight on Monday, with 89 new cases in 24 hours.

On Monday the Health Bureau confirmed that outlets at the Shoppes at Four Seasons, a mall in one of casino operator Sands China Ltd’s Cotai properties, had been shut temporarily from that day, amid an alert over “at least” 40 Covid-19 infections identified among some workers associated with the site.