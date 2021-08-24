Manila casinos remain shut despite quarantine easing

Gaming operations at a number of casino resorts in the Entertainment City zone in Metro Manila (pictured) remain suspended, despite a relaxation in quarantine restrictions last week, according to notices on their respective websites.

The Philippine authorities downgraded with effect from Saturday (August 21) the Covid-19 countermeasures in the National Capital Region to “modified enhanced community quarantine” from “enhanced community quarantine” (ECQ). The latter, more restrictive rules had been in force from August 6 to August 20.

Under the more restrictive quarantine measures, companies had to temporarily suspend their gaming operations, state-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) told GGRAsia earlier this month.

The Okada Manila casino resort confirmed in early August to GGRAsia that its gaming operations would be suspended during the ECQ period. On Monday, a property spokesperson said in an emailed reply to GGRAsia that there had been “no changes” to its operations since the last update.

Solaire Resort and Casino stated on its website that, in compliance with the modified enhanced community quarantine rules, the property “is not operational at this time”. The complex is operated by Bloomberry Resorts Corp.

“We have temporarily suspended our gaming operations until the enhanced community quarantine is completely lifted or adjusted,” said the note. It added that the property’s shops and restaurants “are also closed.”

The City of Dreams Manila gaming resort said in a notice on its website that the resort “remains temporarily closed.” Operations at some facilities at the complex have been suspended, including at some of its hotels, indoor and outdoor dining, and meetings and social events. The Nüwa hotel at the property is open for quarantine stays, according to the notice.

Resorts World Manila, near Manila International Airport, also suspended gaming operations during the more restrictive quarantine measures up to August 20. No up-to-date notice could be found on its official website. GGRAsia approached the property for comment, but no reply was available before this story went online.

On Monday, the country’s Department of Health confirmed a number of community transmissions of Covid-19 in Metro Manila, including 442 cases of the more infectious Delta variant. The nation reported on Monday its highest ever number of daily Covid-19 infections, with 18,332 more cases, according to local health authorities.