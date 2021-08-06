Pagcor confirms casinos temporarily shut from today

State-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) says the country’s casinos in areas under more restrictive quarantine measures taking effect today (Friday, August 6) “will abide” by the instructions to temporary suspend gaming operations.

Metro Manila (pictured) – where a number of large-scale casino resorts is located within the Entertainment City zone – is again under the most restrictive “enhanced community quarantine” until at least August 20, as countermeasure against the further spread of Covid-19 in the region.

“As with past lockdowns, gaming operations of Pagcor sites and licensees are covered by government guidelines for this purpose,” said Pagcor in an emailed reply to GGRAsia.

“Venues affected by the latest community quarantine classifications will abide with suspension of operations and/or capacity restrictions accordingly, including specific local government restrictions where applicable,” added the gaming regulator.

Under the earlier and more relaxed “general community quarantine,” gaming had been permitted at “limited capacity”, under the instructions of the local authorities.

A number of casinos in the Entertainment City zone has confirmed to GGRAsia a temporary shutdown of gaming operations starting today. Most shops and restaurants at these complexes will also be closed under the more restrictive quarantine measures.

Under the new measures, indoor tourist attractions in Metro Manila “may not operate”, and outdoor tourist attractions shall “be allowed at 30 percent venue capacity.”

All of the Philippines will remain under some sort of quarantine classification, depending on each region’s situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.