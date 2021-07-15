Manila eases restrictions, still under quarantine to Jul 31

Metro Manila will ease some Covid-19-related restrictions as the Philippines’ national capital region shifts to the regular so-called general community quarantine until July 31, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced on Thursday.

The area covered by the quarantine includes Manila’s Entertainment City zone of casino resorts.

Metro Manila (pictured) was until Thursday (July 15) under general community quarantine with “some restrictions”.

All of the Philippines will remain under some sort of quarantine classification at least until the end of July, depending on each region’s situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Metro Manila’s casinos are “currently allowed to operate at limited capacity,” said in late May the country’s gaming regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp, in response to an enquiry from GGRAsia.

The Okada Manila casino resort reported on Wednesday gross gaming revenue (GGR) of just above PHP2.61 billion (US$52.1 million) for the second quarter of 2021, down 49.0 percent from the first three months this year.

June alone contributed with about 55.0 percent of Okada Manila’s aggregate GGR tally for the second quarter, at nearly PHP1.44 billion, said the property’s promoter.