 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

March casino GGR worst since Sept 2020: Macau data

Apr 01, 2022 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

March casino GGR worst since Sept 2020: Macau data

Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) was down 52.7 percent month-on-month in March, according to data released on Friday by the local regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, a body also known as DICJ.

March GGR was MOP3.67 billion (US$454.5 million), versus the nearly MOP7.76 billion achieved in February. The March GGR tally was the lowest since September 2020, near the start of the Covid-19 pandemic alert. That month, the tally had been MOP2.21 billion.

Measured year-on-year, March GGR fell by 55.8 percent on March 2021’s nearly MOP8.31 billion.

The March 2022 GGR result takes calendar-year Macau GGR to MOP17.77 billion, down 24.8 percent on the MOP23.64 billion achieved in the first three months of 2021.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

March casino GGR worst since Sept 2020: Macau data

March casino GGR worst since Sept 2020: Macau data

Apr 01, 2022  

Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) was down 52.7 percent month-on-month in March, according to data released on Friday by the local regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau,...
Read More
Macau Legend stock halt, Levo Chan link under review

Macau Legend stock halt, Levo Chan link under review

Apr 01, 2022  

Sanctions on Russia could hit Cyprus casino biz says Melco

Sanctions on Russia could hit Cyprus casino biz says Melco

Apr 01, 2022  

Pick of the Day


37

Junket promoters currently operating in Macau, according to the city's gaming regulator