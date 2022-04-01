March casino GGR worst since Sept 2020: Macau data

Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) was down 52.7 percent month-on-month in March, according to data released on Friday by the local regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, a body also known as DICJ.

March GGR was MOP3.67 billion (US$454.5 million), versus the nearly MOP7.76 billion achieved in February. The March GGR tally was the lowest since September 2020, near the start of the Covid-19 pandemic alert. That month, the tally had been MOP2.21 billion.

Measured year-on-year, March GGR fell by 55.8 percent on March 2021’s nearly MOP8.31 billion.

The March 2022 GGR result takes calendar-year Macau GGR to MOP17.77 billion, down 24.8 percent on the MOP23.64 billion achieved in the first three months of 2021.