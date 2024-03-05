March’s WPT Korea has guaranteed US$1.5mln prize pool

The World Poker Tour (WPT) is to hold its WPT Korea 2024 meeting from March 25 to April 3 at Jeju Shinhwa World, a resort with foreigner-only casino on Jeju island, South Korea.

The gathering has a guaranteed prize pool of KRW2.0 billion (US$1.5 million), and there are 28 events.

The championship event has a buy-in of KRW2.8 million, and there is a WPT Ring at stake, said to be a first.

The tournament starts with a KRW40 million buy-in “Super High Roller” event on March 25, and will end with another “High Roller” event with a buy-in of KRW20 million, on April 2.

WPT chief executive, Adam Pliska, was quoted in a press release as saying that the brand “continues to expand” so that “poker players around the world can play World Poker Tour events”.

“After a very successful WPT Korea stop in 2023, we made it a priority to return in 2024 and are looking forward to an even bigger turnout,” he added.

Last year’s WPT Korea event, held at Jeju Shinhwa World from July 15 to 24, drew more than 750 players, according to the organisers.