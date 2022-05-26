Marina Bay Sands to hire up to 2,000 workers: firm

The Marina Bay Sands casino resort (pictured) in Singapore will launch a two-day recruitment fair as it seeks to fill more than 2,000 vacancies. The jobs fair, to be held on May 30 and 31, is said to be the “first walk-in recruitment drive” since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, according to a Wednesday press release.

The resort is operated by Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of United States-based gaming group Las Vegas Sands Corp.

The release said the complex’s major hiring departments would set up dedicated booths at the event, allowing jobseekers to have on-site interviews.

More than 15 departments at Marina Bay Sands are hiring, including for positions in casino operations, food and beverage services, mall management, and security.

In December the resort held a “Virtual Career Fair” online, with 1,000 jobs on offer at that time.

Marina Bay Sands is embarking on a US$1-billion refurbishment of accommodation at the property, to add more suites to the existing hotel towers. The hotel renovation project is separate from the pledge to spend SGD4.5 billion (US$3.3 billion) on expansion of the property, which includes a new hotel tower, an entertainment arena and additional casino space.

Wednesday’s release quoted Chan Yit Foon, senior vice president for human resources at Marina Bay Sands, as saying: “As a long-term employer, Marina Bay Sands continues to invest not only in our infrastructure but also in building a sustainable workforce for the future.”

She added: “This upcoming career fair has been in the making since the pandemic, and is especially timely as we welcome visitors back.”

Since April 26, Singapore has dropped – for fully-vaccinated visitors – its previous Covid-19 test requirements. On-arrival tests have been waived since April 1, as the city-state has been seeking to return as far as possible, to a pre-Covid way of life.

Visitor volume to Singapore grew by 472.2 percent year-on-year in the first four months of 2022, to 540,430, according to data issued by the city-state’s tourism board. The four-month figure was even higher than the nearly 330,000 arrivals recorded in full-year 2021, showed the data.