Mark Pace named IGSA president to succeed Peter DeRaedt

Mark Pace (pictured) has been appointed president of the technical advisory body the International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) following the January departure of Peter DeRaedt, the organisation said in a Monday statement.

The announcement noted Mr Pace had been in the gaming industry for over 35 years and has been part of IGSA and its originating organisation – the Gaming Standards Association (GSA) – “for over 20 years,” acting respectively as committee chair, board member, treasurer, and vice-chairman of the board.

He has also served as managing director of GSA Europe and as vice president of IGSA. According to the press release, he will retain his responsibilities as managing director of GSA Europe.

The statement cited Mr Pace saying: “I am deeply honoured to take over from our long-time president Peter DeRaedt, who has graciously agreed to remain a part of the association providing advice whenever needed.”

The update also said IGSA had elected its board for 2024, and selected a chair and vice chair.

The chair role goes to Nimish Purohit, vice president of product resilience at gaming equipment and content provider Aristocrat Gaming. Vice chair is Martin Pedak, director of technical compliance at gaming software specialist Playtech.

The board includes former Atlantic Lottery Corp executive Paul Burns as treasurer; Syed Hussain, chief information officer at Oregon Lottery; and Keshav Pitani, vice president for research and development at Light & Wonder Inc.