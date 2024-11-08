MBS finishes Paiza Collection suites amid US$1.75bln revamp

The Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino resort says it has completed work on its Paiza Collection of suites (example pictured) and luxury “residence” accommodation on the “top floors” of all three towers at the Singapore property.

The complex’s promoter added that refurbishment work was “now focused on completing the Sands Collection in Tower 3 by the second quarter of 2025”.

Management gave the update at a Thursday event attended by former footballer David Beckham, brand ambassador for the resort’s parent firm Las Vegas Sands Corp, along with Irene Lin, the resort’s chief marketing officer, and Paul Town, its chief operating officer.

The firm also mentioned a new brand logo and a “brand vision” and campaign for the property, that it calls “Above Beyond”.

Ms Lin was cited saying: “Our new master brand has been a massive but critical undertaking as we chart a new direction that embraces the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of the modern traveller of today.”

“Every aspect of the brand, from its logo and website to hotel amenities, key cards, branded experiences and uniforms worn by staff, has been redesigned,” stated the complex’s promoter.

The Thursday statement said the moves were a “significant milestone” in the property’s US$1.75 billion reinvestment programme.

The Paiza Collection – comprising mostly suites and described as having “Singapore’s largest butler team” – is said to be a “key part of Marina Bay Sands’ multi-year transformation towards brand and service elevation”.

The release said that to date, approximately 1,540 new rooms, including 635 suites, have been completed as part of Marina Bay Sands’ revamp.

It added that all rooms from the original design “have been retired from inventory”.

“Once complete, there will be approximately 1,850 rooms including 775 suites, a significant increase from the original number of 180 suites,” stated the announcement.

The Singapore room revamp work is separate from the group’s commitment to expand the Marina Bay Sands complex. In late October, Las Vegas Sands announced a US$8.0-billion investment to develop the second phase of the property

The new phase will include a fourth tower with over 570 rooms, additional casino space, a 15,000-seat arena, a sky roof, retail, restaurants, and about 110,000 square feet (10,219 sq. metres) of space for meetings and exhibitions.

The casino group expects piling and foundation work to start in June 2025, with an expected opening date of January 1, 2031.