MBS gets platinum sustainability rating via intl events body

The Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino resort in Singapore said in a press release it had achieved ‘platinum’ certification under the Events Industry Council (EIC) Sustainable Event Standards for Venues scheme.

The resorts’ promoter, Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd, asserted the level of certification meant that the resort “continues to be the highest rated venue outside the United States”. The parent of the gaming and leisure complex is U.S.-based Las Vegas Sands Corp.

In 2020, Marina Bay Sands stated that its Sands Expo and Convention Centre (pictured) was the first venue in Singapore to become carbon neutral for events business.

Factors now in the gaming complex gaining platinum status under the EIC’s sustainable event standards, included a comprehensive waste management plan that resulted in the property achieving its “highest-ever” recycling rate of around 27 percent in 2021.

Other elements were adopting electric power for “98.5 percent” of its fleet of vehicles at the convention centre, such as mobile platforms for work at height.

The resort also engaged in energy saving initiatives, such as drawing renewable energy from solar arrays located across Singapore, and by using LED lighting.

The platinum certification comes after the resort was awarded ‘gold’ certification in 2020.

“The recognition strengthens our resolve to become one of the most sustainable venues in Asia Pacific, and we hope it sets the stage for [event] organisers and delegates alike to create more purpose-driven events in the future,” said Sridhar Kandhadai, senior vice president, property management, at Marina Bay Sands, as cited in the press release.

Marina Bay Sands said it also holds LEED Platinum Green Building certification; ISO20121 Sustainable Events Management System certification; and Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Green Mark Platinum certification.