MBS Singapore to host HK act Joey Yung as Sands Live back

Singapore casino resort Marina Bay Sands will host Hong Kong pop singer Joey Yung (pictured) as a post-pandemic big-name act, marking the return of the property’s ‘Sands Live’ concert series.

Ms Yung will perform at Marina Bay Sands on March 10, as part of her world tour, the casino resort has announced.

Sands Live, an initiative launched in 2014, has featured acts including the Rolling Stones, Michael Bublé, Aaron Kwok, and Celine Dion, noted the property in its Wednesday update. The casino resort, promoted by Las Vegas Sands Corp, is one half of the gaming duopoly in the Singapore market, alongside Resorts World Sentosa, promoted by Genting Singapore Ltd.

Since March 2022, Singapore’s authorities have lifted many Covid-19 -related restrictions regarding community activities, including previous limits on the number of performers and crew permitted in a show or production. The latter adjustment is according to a statement at the time from the National Arts Council.

Paul Town, Marina Bay Sands’ chief operating officer said in prepared remarks included in its Wednesday announcement: “With international travel returning strongly, now is the right time to relaunch the [Sands Live] concept in a bigger and bolder way, bringing more firepower to Singapore’s entertainment scene…”

Ms Yung is scheduled to start on April 1 a short residency at Macaus’s Studio City gaming resort, in Cotai. The property, promoted by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, has rostered her as the first artist in its “Melco Residency Concert Series”.