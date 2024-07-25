MBS Tower 3 rooms revamp now by 2Q 2025: LVS

U.S.-based casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp says it now expects to complete the revamp of the rooms in Tower 3 at its Singapore casino complex Marina Bay Sands (pictured) by the second quarter next year.

That is according to investor presentation materials published on Wednesday at the time of the group’s second-quarter results.

Previously, the company said it expected to make available to the public the refurbished rooms of Tower 3 “by Chinese New Year 2025”, which falls in late January next year.

In Wednesday’s presentation, Las Vegas Sands said an “additional 544 redesigned rooms, including 385 new suites,” would be in “service by the second quarter of 2025”.

The company is investing an additional US$750 million to revamp Marina Bay Sands’ Tower 3, as well as the property’s hotel lobby, and the rooftop Sands SkyPark. That is supplementary to the US$1-billion earmarked for the renovation of Tower 1 and Tower 2 of the complex.

Once all the renovation work is completed, Marina Bay Sands’ three hotel towers will offer 1,850 refurbished rooms, 775 of which will be suites. Before the revamp, there were about 2,560 rooms and suites.

The Singapore room revamp is separate from the group’s commitment to the city-state’s authorities to invest at least SGD4.5 billion (US$3.3 billion) on expansion of the property.

The start of construction for the expansion of the complex was pushed back to July 2025, “with targeted completion by July 2029”.

In January this year the company received approval from the city-state’s authorities to develop a fourth tower, with 153,100 square metres (1.65 million sq feet) of hotel space over 587 rooms.