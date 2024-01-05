Melco announces bonus for Macau staff, pay hike from April

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd became on Friday evening the fifth of Macau’s six casino operators to make a public announcement of a discretionary bonus for work done in 2023, amounting to one month’s salary. The group also became another of the six – in common with Sands China Ltd – to announce a pay increase for workers, this one specified as for “base” salary.

Melco Resorts said the bonus – “for eligible non-management colleagues in Macau” – was payable before Chinese New Year, which this time falls on February 10.

The 2.5-percent base salary increase for all eligible non-management employees in Macau, will take effect from April 1 this year.

Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, chairman and chief executive of Melco Resorts, was cited in Friday’s press release as saying: “The bonus payout and base salary increase recognise the dedication, loyalty and hard work of our eligible non-management colleagues.”

He added: “We are thankful for all our colleagues’ commitment and efforts in maintaining Melco’s service excellence and for their delivery of the most memorable experiences to our guests.”

At the city’s Legislative Assembly in late November, Macau’s Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, had urged the local gaming operators to increase staff salaries in 2024, if the companies had the “conditions” to do so.