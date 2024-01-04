Sands China flags salary hike, discretionary bonus for staff

Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd announced on Thursday the payment of a discretionary bonus – equivalent to one month’s pay – to all employees eligible to receive it.

It will be paid on January 31, “in recognition of their contributions in 2023,” said the firm in a written announcement. The document did not specify the aggregate amount involved.

The discretionary bonus “will be paid to non-management team members who have been with the company for one year or more,” stated the firm.

“For management team members, the discretionary bonus will be paid based on the company’s management incentive plan,” it added.

Employees who have worked for Sands China for under a year “will receive prorated bonuses” if they joined the company before October 1 last year and are still employed on the payout date.

The company also announced a salary increase for eligible team members, with effect from March 1. Sands China said the pay hike would benefit 99 percent of the group’s approximately 26,000 employees.

Eligible full-time employees earning monthly salaries up to MOP13,000 (US$1,617) – before tax – will receive a pay rise of MOP600, resulting in a salary increase of between 4.7 percent and 5.4 percent.

Eligible full-time team members earning monthly salaries above MOP13,000, will receive a 2.5 percent pay rise, according to the statement.

Thursday’s release quoted Wilfred Wong Ying Wai, president of Sands China, as saying: “Our team members’ resilience and collective spirit have not only guided us through the trials of recent years, but also propelled us into a period of rejuvenation.”

He added: “As tourism in Macau resumed after the pandemic, it was their concerted effort that smoothly transitioned our business back to full capacity, breathing life into our spaces once again.”

Sands China was the second of the city’s six casino operators to announce publicly this year a bonus to staff. Macau casino firm MGM China Holdings Ltd announced on Wednesday a “discretionary bonus” equivalent to one month of salary, to be paid “around the Chinese New Year” to eligible staff members.