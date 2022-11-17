Melco Cyprus launches table games dealer school

Melco Cyprus, operator of the Cyprus Casinos (C2) properties, says it has launched the “first in-house” casino-dealer school in the Republic of Cyprus. “The school offers exciting career opportunities to prospective dealers who wish to join one of the global hospitality and entertainment industry’s leading operators,” said the firm in a press release this week.

Melco Cyprus is a venture between international casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd and Cyprus-based conglomerate Cyprus Phassouri (Zakaki) Ltd. The partnership has a 30-year exclusive licence for the jurisdiction.

The group is building the City of Dreams Mediterranean casino resort (pictured in an artist’s rendering), and it is also permitted to operate four satellite venues.

According to the release, suitable candidates over the age of 21 will be able to “enrol in a paid three-month programme to receive training from top table games experts” and join City of Dreams Mediterranean’s workforce. The first training programme is scheduled to start in December.

Melco Cyprus is currently hosting bi-monthly career days for City of Dreams Mediterranean as part of its recruitment drive to fill more than 1,000 positions and support local employment.

City of Dreams Mediterranean was likely to launch in “the second quarter 2023”, though the timetable was “subject to regulatory approvals”, according to the resort’s promoter.

Hotel room bookings for the under-development property can now be made for stays from June 1, 2023 onward, according to a check by GGRAsia of the property’s official online booking platform.