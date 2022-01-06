 

Melco Resorts special bonus for non-management staff

Casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd said on Thursday that it would pay a discretionary bonus to “all eligible non-management employees” in Macau, prior to Chinese New Year, which this time falls on February 1.

It will equal one month of base salary, and guaranteed tips if applicable, Melco Resorts additionally confirmed to GGRAsia. The company declined to clarify what percentage of the workforce would be entitled to the special payment.

The Thursday announcement from Melco Resorts cited its chairman and chief executive, Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, as saying the payment was “to recognise the dedication, loyalty and hard work of our eligible non-management colleagues”.

The group’s Macau flagship resort is City of Dreams (pictured).

Melco Resorts’ announcement means that all six Macau operators have pledged publicly some form of extra payment for their employees, to be settled around the time of Chinese New Year.

