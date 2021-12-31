Macau op SJM confirms 2022 living subsidy for staff

SJM Resorts SA, the Macau operations unit of Hong Kong-listed casino firm SJM Holdings Ltd, says it will be paying its eligible employees an “annual living subsidy” equivalent to “two months or 1.5 months” of salary. The subsidies will be paid in two equal payments in January and July respectively, with “the first payment to be made on 6 January 2021,” said the company in a Friday statement.

The statement quoted Daisy Ho Chiu Fung, chairman of the board of directors, as saying that “thanks to the concerted effort” and “tremendous support” from the group’s staff, “SJM has continued to make significant strides amidst the pandemic.”

She added: “As a company firmly rooted in Macau, SJM stands in solidarity with the local community in opening a new chapter for Macau’s growth and development in the coming year.”

The SJM press statement did not specify what categories of employees were eligible for the living subsidies. The company runs Casino Grand Lisboa (pictured) and the Lisboa casino hotel on Macau peninsula and opened its HKD39-billion (US$5-billion) Grand Lisboa Palace casino resort on Cotai on July 30.

A number of other Macau casino operators has also pledged publicly some form of extra payment for a majority of employees.

Wynn Macau Ltd announced on Friday a “special allowance” to most of its 12,000 employees, to be paid on January 28.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd said on Monday that it would be granting a “one-off special payment equivalent to one month of salary” to most of its staff.

Last week, MGM China Holdings Ltd announced a “one-time discretionary” bonus to be paid to a majority of the group’s employees.

Sands China Ltd said in early December that it would give a “discretionary allowance” equal to a month of respective salary to “more than” 25,000 eligible “full-time team members”.