Melco Resorts to open sales offices in HK, S’pore, Cyprus

Casino operator Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd will work to promote Macau as a travel destination for international visitors via external sales offices to be established “soon” in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Cyprus, said the company’s chief operating officer of Macau Resorts, David Sisk, as cited by Chinese-language media Macao Daily News in a Wednesday report.

The remarks were reportedly made in connection with a travel promotion event in Manila on Tuesday. Tourism officials from Macau and the Philippines, along with executives from Melco Resorts, were in attendance.

Melco Resorts has an existing sales office in Manila, a market where it already operates the City of Dreams Manila complex with local partners. The Manila office helps the firm promote Macau (pictured, Morpheus at City of Dreams) – where it has most of its business – as an international travel and leisure hub, Mr Sisk was cited as saying.

The company also recently opened City of Dreams Mediterranean, in the Republic of Cyprus.

Melco Resorts, and the other five gaming concessionaires in the Macau market, have pledged a collective MOP108.7 billion (US$13.5 billion) to develop non-gaming projects and explore overseas customer markets over the course of their new 10-year gaming rights.

The Macau concessionaires will be required to increase their collective investment by up to 20 percent over the life of their current 10-year concessions, once the Macau’s market-wide casino gross gaming revenue reaches MOP180 billion in any one year, according to their concession terms.