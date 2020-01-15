Melco Resorts to pay bonus to non-management staff

Jan 15, 2020 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Casino developer and operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd announced on Wednesday a bonus for its eligible non-management employees in the Macau market.
The company said a “one-month discretionary bonus” would be paid to “all eligible non-management employees on or before January 17, 2020”.
Melco Resorts did not specify how many workers were eligible for the payment, nor the aggregate amount involved. The firm operates three full-scale casino properties in Macau – City of Dreams Macau, Studio City and Altira Macau (pictured).
“Ahead of Chinese New Year, we are pleased to announce a discretionary bonus in recognition of our eligible non-management colleagues’ hard work, loyalty and dedication to the company throughout the past 12 months,” said Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, Melco Resorts chairman and chief executive, in a statement included in Wednesday’s release.
The city’s gaming operators traditionally announce in or around the Chinese New Year period any bonus they decide to pay staff. This year the festival falls on January 25.
Melco Resorts was the fifth of Macau’s six casino operators publicly to announce a bonus for staff this year. Macau market rival casino operators MGM China Holdings Ltd, Wynn Macau Ltd, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd and SJM Holdings Ltd have declared respectively in recent weeks the payment of a bonus to their employees.
