Melco Resorts to pay special bonus to non-mgmt Macau staff

Casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd said on Tuesday that it would pay a discretionary bonus to “all eligible non-management employees” in Macau and Hong Kong, prior to Chinese New Year, which this time falls on January 22.

It will equal one month of salary. The company did not to mention what percentage of the workforce would be entitled to the special payment.

The Tuesday announcement from Melco Resorts cited its chairman and chief executive, Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, as saying the payment was “in recognition of the loyalty and efforts” of the firm’s employees, “whose continued efforts and dedication had been integral” to Melco Resorts’ recent reward of a new gaming concession from the Macau government.

In mid-December, Melco Resorts and the other five incumbent operators signed new, 10-year gaming concession contracts with the Macau government, following a public tender.

In Macau, Melco Resorts operates the City of Dreams casino resort (pictured) and the Altira Macau casino hotel. It is also the majority owner of the Studio City casino resort, on Cotai. The firm additionally runs a chain of slot-machine parlours under the brand Mocha Clubs.

The group also has casino operations in the Philippines capital, via the City of Dreams Manila; and in Cyprus, where it currently runs some satellite casinos and is developing the City of Dreams Mediterranean casino resort, expected to open in the second quarter of this year.