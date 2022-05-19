Melco to launch new family attraction at Studio City in June

Casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd announced on Thursday that it would launch at the end of June a new, themed zone for “family-friendly” entertainment at its majority-owned Studio City complex in Macau’s Cotai district.

The attraction is branded as “Super Fun Zone” (pictured in an artist’s rendering), and covers 29,400 square feet (2,731 sq metres).

There are five themed areas, with play facilities for children. It is also said to have food and drink facilities and party rooms for families and groups.

The zone will be “multi-level”, with the entrance on Level 3 of Studio City, said a company spokesperson, in response to GGRAsia’s enquiry.

Thursday’s press release cited Melco Resorts’ chief operating officer, David Sisk, saying the company would “continue to invest in and promote economic diversification” in Macau; a reference to non-gaming tourism and facilities, and a city policy supported by China’s central government.

Such steps would assist the “continued long-term development of the integrated tourism and leisure industry in Macau,” and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, added Mr Sisk, referring to a national policy to integrate the economies of Macau, Hong Kong and the mainland’s Guangdong province.

Recent demand for casino gambling services in Macau has been muted, amid Covid-19 -related travel restrictions, and concerns among investment analysts, that mainland authorities might be choosing not to approve exit visas for otherwise frequent visitors to Macau.

Melco Resorts is currently building Studio City Phase 2. Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, group chairman and chief executive, expressed on the firm’s latest earnings call, confidence that the task could be completed by December this year.

Studio City Phase 2 is due to have 900 rooms shared between two luxury hotel towers. One, the “W Macau – Studio City” is due to have 557 guest rooms, including 127 suites. The budget for this extension project had been narrowed to US$1.2 billion.