Melinda Chan succeeds Levo Chan as Macau Legend CEO

Hong Kong-listed Macau casino services firm Macau Legend Development Ltd has appointed Melinda Chan Mei Yi (pictured in a file photo) as its new chief executive, the company said on Tuesday.

The document added that the firm was also appointing Li Chu Kwan as co-chairman.

The appointments come after the arrest of the firm’s largest shareholder, Levo Chan Weng Lin in January. Following his detention by Macau authorities, Mr Chan resigned from his roles as an executive director, the co-chairman and the chief executive of the Macau Legend, with effect from January 31.

Macau Legend oversees a number of Macau casinos under the licence of SJM Holdings Ltd, and several hotels and leisure facilities at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf.

In late January, Macau’s Judiciary Police had said Mr Chan, also boss of Macau junket brand Tak Chun, had been detained on suspicion of illicit gambling activities, formation of a criminal syndicate and money laundering.

Macau Legend had said in a filing subsequent to Mr Chan’s arrest that, “as the group is operated by a team of management personnel” and the arrest was related to Mr Chan’s “personal affairs”, it did not expect the “incident to have a material adverse impact” on its daily operations.

In its Tuesday filling, Macau Legend also announced the appointment of Li Chun Tak as non-executive directors and of Patrick Mak Ka Wing as independent non-executive director.