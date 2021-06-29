 

Metro Manila general quarantine extended to July 15

Jun 29, 2021 Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck  

Philippine leader President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday extended until July 15 the so-called general community quarantine (GCQ) for Metro Manila (pictured), still with “some restrictions”. The area covered by the quarantine includes Manila’s Entertainment City zone of casino resorts.

The current GCQ with “some restrictions” in Metro Manila was due to run until Wednesday (June 30).

All of the Philippines will remain under some sort of quarantine classification, depending on each region’s situation regarding the pandemic.

On Monday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said gyms and fitness centres could operate at 40 percent capacity and other indoor sports courts at 50 percent capacity in Metro Manila, Rizal and Bulacan but not in other areas of the so-called National Capital Region Plus, including Laguna and Cavite.

Metro Manila’s casinos are “currently allowed to operate at limited capacity,” said in late May, the country’s gaming regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp, in response to an enquiry from GGRAsia.

