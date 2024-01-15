MGM China announces pay rise effective March

Macau casino resort operator MGM China Holdings Ltd announced on Monday a salary increase for its eligible employees. The pay rise will be effective from March 25, and was described in a company press release as in “appreciation for the dedication and contribution” of its staff.

The award will cover about “99 percent” of MGM China’s 12,000 staff, according to the statement.

The company runs MGM Macau (pictured) on the city’s peninsula, and MGM Cotai in the newer casino district.

For team members with a monthly salary of, or less than, MOP16,000 (US$1,986), “a standard salary adjustment of MOP600 will be awarded,” stated the firm.

The firm’s eligible employees earning more than MOP16,000 per month will receive on average an increment of 2.5 percent, “which represents a 2.5 percent to 6.5 percent increment depending on the base salary,” said MGM China.

The release cited company chairperson, Pansy Ho Chiu King, as saying “MGM truly appreciates our wholehearted team,” adding the workforce had been “unceasingly upgrading our products and services with innovation, and the company is more than happy to share the fruition of our joint efforts as well as the economic recovery with our team members.”

MGM China announced earlier this month – in common with the other five operators – a “discretionary bonus” equivalent to one month of salary, to be paid “around the Chinese New Year”, to about 95 percent of its staff members.