MGM China to pay month-salary staff ‘bonus’ around CNY

Macau casino resort operator MGM China Holdings Ltd announced on Wednesday a “discretionary bonus” equivalent to one month of salary, to be paid “around the Chinese New Year” (CNY) to those staff members eligible to receive it.

The next Chinese New Year – the Year of the Dragon – falls on February 10.

The award will cover “over 95 percent” of MGM China’s 12,000 staff, according to statement. The firm runs MGM Macau (pictured) on the city’s peninsula, and MGM Cotai in the newer casino district.

The release cited company chairperson, Pansy Ho Chiu King, acknowledging the workforce’s efforts, and also noted it was “MGM’s 16th anniversary” in Macau.

“Over the past 16 years, MGM has been making many great moments and pioneering countless breakthroughs in Macau,” Ms Ho was quoted as saying.

“All these achievements could only be made possible through the devotion of around 12,000 members,” of what she termed “the Golden Lion team”.

She added: “We will organise and participate in more iconic events and activities, and our properties will undergo full-scale upgrades, providing the team with a more splendid stage to shine and create new legends for Macau’s 25th anniversary,” of the city’s handover to Chinese administration, from that of Portugal.

The bonus announcement also contained prepared remarks from MGM China’s co-chairperson Bill Hornbuckle.

He stated: “In 2023, we welcomed a year of robust recovery with our market share soaring to a record high. The team’s high competence, along with their strive for excellence, have all contributed to our remarkable results and impressive growth in such a short period of time.”

Mr Hornbuckle is the chief executive and president of MGM Resorts International, the United States-based parent of MGM China.