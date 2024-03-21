 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

MGM China cancels US$750mln loan from MGM Resorts

Mar 21, 2024 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

MGM China cancels US$750mln loan from MGM Resorts

Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd says a US$750-million revolving loan facility made available by its majority owner MGM Resorts International, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, was terminated on Wednesday, as it is “not commercially necessary” now.

The subordinated-loan agreement made in November 2022 had been “to meet the then future working capital and funding needs” of MGM China.

But subsequently MGM China’s revenue “recorded a substantial increase in 2023, which was underpinned by a significant recovery in the markets the company operates in following the easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions to Macau which began in late 2022,” noted a Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

On March 15 MGM China’s board and MGM Resorts “mutually agreed” to the “voluntary cancellation of the whole US$750 million unutilised commitment”.

Moody’s Investors Service Inc said in a Monday memo it had updated the credit outlook for MGM China – which runs the MGM Macau and MGM Cotai resorts in Macau – to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’.

MGM China stated in a February announcement that its 2023 total revenue grew to HKD24.68 billion (US$3.16 billion), an increase of 368.5 percent on 2022, and 108.4 percent of pre-pandemic trading year 2019’s HKD22.77 billion.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Pagcor GGR up 24pct y-o-y in 2023, to US$351mln

Pagcor GGR up 24pct y-o-y in 2023, to US$351mln

Mar 21, 2024  

Full-year 2023 gross gaming revenue (GGR) generated by venues operated by the Philippine casino regulator rose by 23.6 percent year-on-year, to PHP19.63 billion (US$350.6 million). The figure...
Read More
Londoner Macao annual EBITDA to exceed US$1.5bln: LVS

Londoner Macao annual EBITDA to exceed US$1.5bln: LVS

Mar 21, 2024  

Shin Hwa World Ltd completes fundraising via share issuance

Shin Hwa World Ltd completes fundraising via share issuance

Mar 21, 2024  

Pick of the Day

"We learnt that casinos get their money back within 12 months on the hardware [gaming tables with RFID technology] investment"

Praveen Choudhary and Gareth Leung
Analysts at Morgan Stanley Asia