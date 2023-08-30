MGM China spare space for more arts, culture: Pansy Ho

Space “not fully utilised” at MGM China Holdings Ltd’s casino resort properties in Macau might be turned into areas with a focus on “art and cultural elements”, said on Tuesday Pansy Ho Chiu King, chairperson of the company.

She added that it would involve the revamp of 60,000 square feet (5,574 sq. metres) on the first floor at MGM Macau on the city’s peninsula – to be ready by the third quarter, 2024 – and 100,000 sq. feet at MGM Cotai, in the city’s newer casino-resort district, currently occupied by food and drink outlets, shops and VIP gaming zones.

In addition, at the MGM Cotai resort, the company would apply to the city’s government to build what Ms Ho termed a “themed structure” to be added outside the property, but declined to go into details on that, or on the timetable for relevant work at MGM Cotai. Though she noted that the proposed “themed structure” should only be half the height of the existing property.

MGM China launched on Tuesday the “Valkyrie Miss Dior” art installation at MGM Cotai, created by prominent Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos in collaboration with luxury brand Dior. Ms Ho was at that event (pictured) and beforehand spoke to some members of the Hong Kong and Macau media.

MGM China, majority owned by United States-based MGM Resorts International, has made a pledge to the Macau government to spend MOP16.70 billion (US$2.07 billion) as a condition of its 10-year gaming concession that began in January, including MOP15.0 billion on non-gaming and marketing to overseas customers.

The executive stated in her Tuesday remarks to media: “There are spaces within the two existing properties that are still not fully utilised… for which the company will apply to the government to develop them, and for that, art and cultural elements are going to be a focus.”

Ms Ho added: “At MGM Macau, the whole of the first floor, approximating 60,000 square feet will be rebuilt into a unique space.” This revamped space will have a focus on meetings, incentives and conferences, she added.

MGM China’s themed events in the newly-utilised spaces would be of “high quality”, such as “art exhibitions, or exhibitions of jewellery or other luxury consumables”, because the MGM properties in Macau “are not equipped with huge areas for large-scale [trade] exhibitions,” stated Ms Ho.

The relevant MGM Macau area “will be equipped with advanced technology” for various types of events. That space should be ready for use “by the third quarter of 2024,” she stated.

Ms Ho added: “Our highlight is to, with these small spaces, create something unique.”