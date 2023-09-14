MGM Macau’s ex-junket rooms, art space to undergo rejig

The now defunct junket rooms (example pictured) and a currently-shut art space located on level two of Macau casino hotel MGM Macau will be revamped into a new space dedicated to meetings, incentives and conferences.

The information was confirmed to GGRAsia by the property’s operator, MGM China Holdings Ltd. The company’s chairperson, Pansy Ho Chiu King, told reporters in late August that the company would revamp some areas at both MGM Macau and MGM Cotai, in order to accommodate new facilities, with a focus on introducing “art and cultural elements”.

The company already initiated revamp works at level two of MGM Macau. The space to be revamped at that property – with a total area of circa 60,000 square feet (5,574 sq metres) within one wing of level two – includes a currently-shut art space, and some “ex-junket rooms”. The latter is a reference to rooms that formerly accommodated the operation of a number of junkets, according to MGM China.

Another wing at MGM Macau’s level two – which currently houses the company’s in-house VIP gaming space, as well as the operations of some junkets – will not be part of the revamp, thus those operations will not be disrupted, the company stated.

With the revamp, the MGM Macau property aims to offer a “new experience in the third quarter of 2024,” the MGM China representative told GGRAsia. The revamped space will have a focus on meetings, incentives and conferences, Ms Ho had said previously.