MGM Osaka developer environmental report ‘satisfactory’

A report about the anticipated environmental impacts of the MGM Osaka casino complex has been made available for public inspection up to July 16.

According to a translation of part of the summary of the Japanese-language report, “the environmental preservation target” for the scheme was “evaluated as satisfactory” in all 19 areas that were examined. They included: air quality; water and sediment quality; soil; and noise; as well as impact on animal and plant life.

Osaka IR KK, the entity that is to develop the integrated resort (IR) with casino in the Japanese metropolis of Osaka, submitted to the local authorities at the end of May an environmental impact report and survey on post-development matters.

According to information reviewed by GGRAsia’s Japan correspondent, the review took nearly two years.

The Osaka city government has now made the information available in the form of a 69-page document.

The development consortium for MGM Osaka comprises a unit of United States-based MGM Resorts International, as well as Japan’s Orix Corp, and a number of other minority partners from within Japan.

The resort, a JPY1.27-trillion (US$8.02-billion currently) scheme, is due to open in 2030. It will be at Yumeshima (pictured in a file photo), an artificial island in Osaka Bay.

In April, Osaka IR KK announced a JPY530-billion loan agreement with a group of banks.

The latest construction schedule involves preparatory work spanning from year one of the development process to year three, although actual construction work is from the end of year one up to the start of year seven.

In March this year Bill Hornbuckle, chief executive and president of MGM Resorts, mentioned that work to sink pylons at the site would in likelihood begin at “midsummer next year” and take three years.

Construction is due to be concluded by summer 2030, with the IR forecast to open in the autumn of that year.