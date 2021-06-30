MGM Resorts CFO named non-exec director at MGM China

The chief financial officer (CFO) of United States-based casino business MGM Resorts International has been appointed as a non-executive director of the group’s majority-owned Macau operating unit, MGM China Holdings Ltd.

Jonathan Halkyard (pictured) whose appointment as CFO at the parent was announced in January, replaces James Freeman on the MGM China board. Mr Freeman resigned as a non-executive director of MGM China with effect from Tuesday, said an MGM China filing the same day, lodged with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Mr Halkyard also became a member of MGM China’s audit committee starting on Tuesday.

His role as an MGM China non-executive director is for three years, after which he would be subject to a re-election process.

The filing said Mr Halkyard had no service contract with MGM China for the role, and was not entitled to any remuneration or director’s fee.

Prior to joining MGM Resorts, Mr Halkyard was with Caesars Entertainment Inc from 2005 to 2012, in various senior operational and corporate posts.