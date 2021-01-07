MGM Resorts names Jonathan Halkyard CFO

United States-based casino operator MGM Resorts International says it has appointed Jonathan Halkyard (pictured) as the group’s new chief financial officer (CFO).

Mr Halkyard will have “responsibility for all financial activities across MGM Resorts’ extensive domestic and international portfolio,” said the company in a Wednesday press release. MGM Resorts is the parent of Macau casino firm MGM China Holdings Ltd.

The new CFO will report to Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ president and chief executive. Mr Halkyard succeeds Corey Sanders, who was recently appointed chief operating officer of the company.

Mr Halkyard is described in the release as an executive who spent 13 years in leadership roles at casino group Caesars Entertainment Corp. He more recently served as president and chief executive of Extended Stay America Inc, and ESH Hospitality, its paired-share real estate investment trust.

The release quoted Mr Hornbuckle as saying: “Jonathan brings the right mix of financial discipline, investor acumen, operating experience and seasoned corporate leadership to MGM Resorts at a vital time in our evolution.”

Mr Halkyard was also quoted as saying he was “eager to get to work and continue the fine legacy of executive management at MGM Resorts,” as businesses currently “face the greatest challenges to corporate management in recent history.”