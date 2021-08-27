Mohegan appoints VP for global digital marketing strategy

Aug 27, 2021 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
United States-based tribal casino operator Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment announced on Thursday the appointment of Christie St. Martin (pictured) as vice president for online marketing. She will “execute and lead Mohegan’s iGaming marketing strategy and help direct the organisation’s growing marketing team during a pivotal period of growth,” said the company in a press release.
Mohegan is developing a casino resort at Incheon, South Korea. The company is aiming to open the project by the third quarter of 2023 at the “latest”.
According to Thursday’s release, Ms Martin will be responsible for devising a creative marketing strategy, in order to “drive guest acquisition,” manage products, and for leading marketing operations for digital gaming products.
She will report to Rich Roberts, president of Mohegan Digital, helping to implement a “global strategy that will support the brand’s ongoing development and drive online influence within the iGaming industry.”
The release quoted Ray Pineault, Mohegan’s president and chief executive, as saying that the company is “confident” that Ms Martin “will positively impact” the firm’s “innovative expansion efforts and brand development in the digital frontier”.
“Mohegan has always focused on providing our customers with cutting-edge technologies and having a strong marketing team is key to creating an unparalleled experience for guests both on property and online,” he added.
Prior to joining Mohegan, Ms Martin served as chief content officer at gaming lifestyle company Queens Gaming Collective.
