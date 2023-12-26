Mohegan names global marketing boss, VP investor relations

Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, trading as Mohegan Gaming, has promoted two senior managers, and freshly-recruited an executive to cover functions relating to capital markets and investor relations, and the role of corporate treasurer.

Kelly Leung – who has been part of what the group terms the “Asian marketing efforts” at its Mohegan Sun casino resort in Connecticut, in the United States – has been made the group’s senior vice president of international marketing.

His new role will include marketing for Mohegan Inspire Entertainment resort, a newly-opened complex in Incheon, South Korea – due to have a foreigner-only casino, possibly from the first quarter next year – as well as for two Mohegan Gaming operations in Ontario, Canada.

Hong Kong-born Mr Leung started at Mohegan Gaming in 2006, previously working in the entertainment and gaming sector in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Joffre Wells joins the company from Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC, as Mohegan Gaming’s new vice president of capital markets, investor relations and corporate treasurer.

He will work in the company’s capital planning, “further strengthening” its investor and banking relationships. Mr Wells is also to support “strategic projects in accounting, financial planning and analysis and team member development”.

Mohegan Gaming’s president and chief executive Ray Pineault said in prepared remarks included in the release: “We’re so thrilled to have Joffre Wells join our team as his leadership and financial expertise are a perfect fit for our organisation, especially as we continue to grow as a premier operator of integrated entertainment resorts.

The group also announced the promotion of Kelly Sullivan as vice president of “people operations” at Mohegan Gaming. She will be responsible for leading “all recruiting, hiring, onboarding, engagement, performance management”, and other “high level internal business operations” for the company.

Mr Pineault described Ms Sullivan and Mr Leung as “exemplary team members at Mohegan,” adding that their respective promotions were “well deserved”.

The CEO added: “Our leadship at Mohegan is as strong as ever as we head into 2024 where we’ll meet new challenges and evolve our brand.”

The group recently announced that its current chief financial officer, Carol Anderson, would leave in March next year, but that it had received a good response in its search for her successor.