Mohegan new CFO Ari Glazer to start on May 1

Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority confirmed on Monday the appointment of Ari Glazer (pictured), of banking institution Citigroup, as the gaming organisation’s chief financial officer (CFO). Mr Glazer’s appointment will be effective from May 1, 2024, stated the company, which trades as Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment.

Mr Glazer has spent 20 years at Citigroup, where he served most recently as managing director and global head of gaming and hospitality.

He is expected to “support Mohegan as a leading global diversified gaming operator,” given his “deep experience” across the United States and international financial markets, added the release.

Mr Glazer will have responsibility for all of Mohegan’s “finance activities including financial planning and analysis, capital markets, accounting, tax, treasury, procurement and cash management”.

Aside from operations in the U.S. and Canada, Mohegan also runs a resort – with a foreigner-only casino - at Incheon, South Korea.

Finance matters will be overseen by Mohegan’s president and chief executive, Ray Pineault, for an interim period, upon the departure of the company’s current CFO, Carol Anderson, on March 31, according to the announcement. Once Mr Glazer takes up his post, he will report to Mr Pineault.

The hiring of Mr Glazer as Mohegan’s new CFO had been reported earlier by Bloomberg.

Monday’s release quoted Mohegan’s CEO as saying: “Ari embodies the visionary leadership and deep financial insight that Mohegan is looking for at this stage of our growth.”

“His skills will be key to our strategy of diversifying Mohegan’s portfolio and strengthening our fiscal foundation,” added Mr Pineault.

Mr Glazer said in prepared remarks that he was “honoured” to contribute to Mohegan’s “dynamic and innovative trajectory”.

He added: “I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our financial performance, optimise our capital structure and support Mohegan’s ambitious vision.”