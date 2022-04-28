Most luxury Macau hotels at casinos still rooms for May hols

Most of Macau’s luxury hotels in casino resorts still had – as of Wednesday – rooms available for the upcoming Labour Day holiday period, according to checks by GGRAsia.

China’s State Council has designated the pending holiday period as April 30, a Saturday, to May 4, a Wednesday, inclusive.

GGRAsia’s occupancy survey drew on information collated from the official booking websites of the relevant casino-resort hotels. As of Wednesday, 17 out of 23 local five-star hotels – most of them establishments at Cotai casino resorts – still had rooms available for all of the nights of the upcoming holiday period.

Banyan Tree Macau, StarWorld Hotel, and the Emerald Tower of MGM Cotai are the five-star resorts that had at least three nights fully booked during the upcoming holiday.

The five-star Banyan Tree Macau is at the Galaxy Macau casino resort complex in Cotai, promoted by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. StarWorld Hotel on Macau peninsula, also promoted by Galaxy Entertainment. MGM Cotai, one of the two Macau properties of MGM China Holdings Ltd, offers accommodation branded M Tower, Emerald Tower, Emerald Villa and Skylofts.

The other five-star hotels that were surveyed included: the Macau peninsula’s Grand Lisboa and Hotel Lisboa, with casinos run by SJM Holdings Ltd; and that firm’s Cotai property, Grand Lisboa Palace.

Also checked were MGM Macau, promoted by MGM China and located on Macau peninsula; and the hotels respectively at Wynn Macau in the downtown district, and Wynn Palace on Cotai, resorts promoted by Wynn Macau Ltd.

Other five-star properties surveyed were: Nüwa, Morpheus, and Grand Hyatt, at City of Dreams Macau, a resort promoted by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. That firm’s Altira Macau casino hotel in Taipa was also checked by GGRAsia.

Also on the list of five-star hotel bookings examined by GGRAsia were: Galaxy Hotel, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, and Hotel Okura Macau, all at the Galaxy Macau casino resort on Cotai.

The booking outlook of most Sands China Ltd properties was also examined. Those venues were: Sands Macao casino resort on Macau peninsula; and the Cotai properties Venetian Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, St Regis Macao, Conrad Macao, and Sheraton Grand Macao.

The Londoner Macao Hotel, classified as a four-star hotel by the local tourism authority, saw two nights fully booked for the upcoming Labour Day break.

The average nightly rates of most of those five-star hotel rooms were also lower than for the Labour Day holiday in 2021.

At the Labour Day 2021 holiday – which ran from May 1 to May 5 that year – the average room rate of Macau five-star hotels was MOP1,475.90 (US$182.60), according to Macao Government Tourism Office data. The average occupancy of the five-star hotels at the time was 84.8 percent, with the occupancy for all hotel categories at 83.2 percent.