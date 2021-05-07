Macau May break average hotel occupancy over 80pct: MGTO

The average occupancy rate of hotels and guest houses in Macau for the five-day Labour Day break was 83.2 percent, stated Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) in a Friday release. It represented a 34.9-percentage point improvement on the 48.3-percent hotel occupancy achieved for the Chinese New Year holiday in February.

Room rates across all hotel tiers during the Labour Day break also increased relative to the February break.

For 2021, China’s State Council designated the first five days of May as the Labour Day break. Mainland China currently has a quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau, and is presently the main source of Macau’s tourists.

Macau’s five-star hotels had an occupancy rate of 84.8 percent during the Labour Day break, up by 33.8 percentage points when compared to the Chinese New Year break in February, MGTO indicated in its latest release.

But that type of hotel saw the smallest extent of increase in nightly rate for the Labour Day break when compared to the Chinese New Year holiday.

The average nightly rate of five-star hotels was MOP1,475.90 (US$184.50), only a 1.1 percent increase when compared to the Chinese New Year break in February, according to MGTO’s information.

Other tiers of hotel respectively saw a double-digit percentage increase in their average room rate.

Most of the city’s casinos are located inside resorts with five-star hotels, although not all five-star hotels have associated gaming operations.

The average room rate nightly for all hotels and guest houses in Macau was MOP1,263.70 during the Labour Day holiday period, up by 1.7 percent when compared to the Chinese New Year break in February, MGTO stated.

The city saw in aggregate over 160,000 tourist arrivals for the five-day holiday surrounding Labour Day. Of that tally, 156,000 involved mainland Chinese tourists, MGTO indicated in its Friday release.

The average daily tourist arrivals for this year’s Labour Day holiday – approximating 33,000 – reaches only about 21 percent of the daily average tourist arrivals of the same break in 2019, the local tourism authority noted. In that year, China’s State Council has designated the first four days of May as the Labour Day break.