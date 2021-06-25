Naga-union lay-off talks deadlock, meet again June 30

Cambodia government-mediated talks between management and staff regarding job lay-offs at casino resort NagaWorld (pictured in a file photo), in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, have ended inconclusively, a union representative has told GGRAsia.

“None of the demands from workers were accepted or settled in the Wednesday meeting at the Ministry of Labour [and Vocational Training], but the ministry… requested both parties meet again next week on Wednesday [June 30] at 9am,” said on Friday, Sithar Chhim, in response GGRAsia’s enquiry.

Ms Chhim’s union – “Labour Rights Supported Union of Khmer Employees of NagaWorld” – is asking the casino resort’s management to reverse its lay-off decision, and to rehire some workers already let go.

The casino resort promoter, NagaCorp Ltd, confirmed in a June 7 filing some lay-offs at the complex, as well as pay cuts, the latter effective since March. The firm said at the time that these were “proactive measures” to manage the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the casino resort has been shuttered since early March.