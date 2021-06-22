 

Cambodia govt to mediate in Nagaworld labour talks: union

A Wednesday meeting between management and staff regarding job lay-offs at casino resort NagaWorld (pictured in a file photo), in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, is due to be mediated by the country’s Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, said Sithar Chhim, a labour union representative, in comments to GGRAsia.

The workers’ side plans to ask the casino resort’s management to reverse its lay-off decision, and to rehire some workers already let go.

Eight members of Ms Chhim’s union – “Labor Rights Supported Union of Khmer Employees of NagaWorld” – would attend the meeting, along with two lawyers, she told GGRAsia.

Her union would also seek a “recalculation” of compensation for NagaWorld workers that had already accepted the employer’s severance arrangement, Ms Chhim further noted to GGRAsia.

The company confirmed in a June 7 filing, some lay-offs at the casino resort, as well as pay cuts, the latter effective since March.

The company said the steps were “proactive measures” to manage the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the casino resort has been shuttered since early March, initially due to an outbreak of infection among some workers.

Subsequently a general increase in Covid-19 cases in Phnom Penh brought about forms of lockdown.

