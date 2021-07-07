Nagasaki plans workforce, public safety, for tilt at casino

Nagasaki prefecture says it is working on development of a workforce for its hoped-for casino resort. On July 31, there will be an online meeting of the preparatory committee of the Kyushu-Nagasaki International Tourism Human Resource Development Consortium.

People from the tourism, hospitality, and education sectors are expected to take part in the event. There will be guest speakers with respective working experience in the international hospitality, tourism, and integrated resort (IR) industries, according to information from Nagasaki prefecture, sent to GGRAsia.

The prefecture is part of the wider Kyushu region, which also hopes to benefit from the anticipated economic growth linked to an IR, as large-scale casino resorts with tourism facilities are known in Japan.

Up to three casino resorts will be permitted in Japan, in the current phase of market development. Local governments must find a private-sector partner, and then apply to the national government for the right to host an IR.

In June, Nagasaki said that the three private-sector entities that had passed a first round of evaluation in March as possible partners for the prefecture’s tilt at hosting a casino resort, were to go through a second round of screening.

In other developments, the Kyushu IR Council held its first business seminar on June 4, according to information from Nagasaki. Speakers included people with business experience in the IR industry. According to Nagasaki prefecture, the seminar provided detailed information on the economic benefits and business opportunities that an IR could bring to the Kyushu region.

In further work, the preparatory committee of the Kyushu-Nagasaki IR Safety and Security Network Council held its first official meeting on June 30. It discussed anti-addiction measures in relation to casino gambling, as well as general public safety.

Nagasaki also said that the Kyushu Regional Addiction Countermeasure Network Council is being prepared and will hold its first meeting during the summer.