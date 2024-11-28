Nagasaki prefecture sees meeting supporting fresh IR tilt

A city within Nagasaki prefecture, where the Nagasaki airport is located, has witnessed a meeting in support of another attempt to host locally an integrated resort (IR) with casino.

The meeting was organised by the Omura city branch of the Junior Chamber International – a worldwide organisation that promotes citizen engagement in economic and community matters.

According to GGRAsia’s Japan correspondent, this week’s event was titled “Omura inbound tourism strategy symposium”, and was attended by around 100 people from local businesses, including tourism-related ones.

Local media quoted the president of the Junior Chamber International Omura as saying: “It is true that the … Nagasaki IR District Development Plan was not approved in the previous round.”

That was a reference to the decision of Japan’s central authorities in December 2023, not to approve Nagasaki’s tilt at getting an IR in an initial round of applications.

So far, only one scheme, the JPY1.27-trillion (US$8.38-billion currently) MGM Osaka, has been approved. That project is under construction, and is due to open in 2030.

The Junior Chamber International Omura president was cited by media as noting: “We think that we have to keep considering the IR initiative and it is important for us in the private sector to express opinions.”

The chamber president added: “We are planning to establish a study group to consider having an IR in Nagasaki prefecture.”

In June this year, Sonoda Hiroshi, the mayor of Omura city, visited the Nagasaki prefectural office and met governor Kengo Oishi.

According to GGRAsia’s correspondent, Omura’s mayor said at the meetin that he had asked the prefecture”:very seriously” to make another bid to have an IR.

Mr Sonoda said at the time: “Omura city has the Nagasaki airport. An IR in the prefecture could accelerate measures for advancing the airport, including for it to be open 24 hours.”

On Friday last week, governor Oishi had told media that in early November the prefecture had received a “questionnaire” from the Japan Tourism Agency regarding the country’s policy of having IRs.

The official did not clarify whether the new questionnaire from the national authorities might signal the countdown to a new application phase for additional casino resort licences.

Shigeru Ishiba, a pro-IR politician, was recently confirmed as the new prime minister of Japan, despite a snap election that saw the Liberal Democratic Party lose seats.