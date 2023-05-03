Nearly 85k visitors to Macau on 4th day of Labour Day break

Macau recorded 84,740 visitor arrivals on Tuesday, the fourth day of the five-day mainland China holiday surrounding Labour Day. The city welcomed close to 438,700 visitors in the first four days of the break, according to preliminary figures from the city’s Public Security Police.

GGRAsia did a walk of major gaming floors in downtown Macau and Cotai on Tuesday. Most of the properties visited had significant volumes of customers on their mass-market gambling floors.

China’s State Council has designated April 29 to May 3 inclusive as the Labour Day holiday period on the mainland, a period sometimes referred to by the investment community as “May Golden Week”.

On Sunday (April 30), Macau recorded 133,911 arrivals, its highest daily total since early 2020, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the figures released by the authorities.

The average daily tally of visitor arrivals in the first four days of this year’s Labour Day period stood at just below 109,700, showed the preliminary figures from the police.

In pre-pandemic times, the Labour Day break has been a period of high demand for Macau’s casino and tourism industries. In 2019 – the most recent pre-pandemic trading period – Macau recorded 531,503 visitor arrivals for the first three days of the Labour Day holiday period, an average of approximately 177,000 a day, according to official data.