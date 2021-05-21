 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Nevada approves Genting, Lim for Resorts World Las Vegas

May 21, 2021 Latest News, Top of the deck, World  

The Nevada Gaming Commission approved on Thursday Malaysia’s Genting Bhd and senior executives of the group in terms of their “suitability” to run a casino business in the American state, at the new US$4.3-billion Resorts World Las Vegas (pictured), due to open on June 24.

The Commission’s hearing included questions put via video link, to Lim Kok Thay, Genting’s chairman.

Mr Lim and Scott Sibella, the new property’s president, were among executives found suitable to be directors of Resorts World Las Vegas Holdings LLC.

The 59-storey project will be the first all-new casino hotel to open on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade, following the 2010 opening of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The property features 117,000 square feet (10,870 sq metres) of gaming space, with slots, table games, a dedicated poker room, high-limit areas and a sportsbook.

Resorts World Las Vegas will offer an aggregate of 3,500 rooms at its three hotels, under the brands Hilton, Conrad and Crockfords.

