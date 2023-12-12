New art museum at MGM Macau is part of level 2 rejig

A recently-announced “Art Museum” will be a permanent feature on level two of casino resort MGM Macau, confirmed the property’s operator, MGM China Holdings Ltd, in response to an enquiry from GGRAsia. The launch date for the facility was not specified.

The area concerned is up the staircase (pictured) of the atrium area of MGM Macau known as the Grande Praça, at the western end of the property.

The company told GGRAsia: “The Art Museum is where the previous [MGM] Art Space was located, plus some expanded space on level two of MGM Macau.”

The firm added, referring to “meetings incentives and conferences” (MIC) it plans to stage at the resort: “It [the museum] will be part of the 60,000-square-feet [5,574-sq-metre] MIC area.”

Such events could be on offer “by the third quarter of 2024″ MGM China added. The majority owner of MGM China is United States-based casino operator MGM Resorts International, an established promoter of non-gaming events in the latter market.

A rejig of level two was mentioned in September by Pansy Ho Chiu King, MGM China’s chairperson, in commentary on non-gaming -focused revamps at the property.

Last Thursday (December 7), MGM China announced that it had signed an “arts and culture collaborative agreement” with Poly Culture Group Corp Ltd, a Chinese company that runs art business and cultural asset management services.

Under the agreement, both parties would work together to build an “Art Museum” at MGM Macau, where Poly Culture Group would offer “exhibition curation and art display services”, according to the statement. It also mentioned that the first exhibition to be featured at the new museum would have the theme “Maritime Silk Road”.