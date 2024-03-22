New cluster pays slot from Pragmatic Play

“Fire Portals” is the latest cluster pays slot with ‘roaming wilds’ from iGaming content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd.

The Gibraltar-based firm said in a Thursday announcement that the high-volatility game’s 7×7 grid, with emblems themed on magic and mystery, requires five or more symbols to be connected either horizontally or vertically to award a win.

Every time a win occurs, the winning combination is replaced with new symbols and a Fire Portal Wild is added to the reels.

The wild contains an initial 1x multiplier and increases by 1x whenever it forms part of a new winning combination during the spin.

If two or more Fire Portal Wilds contribute to the same winning combination, they multiply together to form a single unified multiplier.

Each Fire Portal Wild can reach a maximum multiplier value of 2,500x, said the supplier.

Three or more scatters trigger the bonus round, with up to 18 free spins awarded if seven such symbols land.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was cited as saying: “Fire Portals is an original new slot from Pragmatic Play featuring roaming wilds that can combine to deliver wins up to 10,000x. It’s a visually striking 7×7 game with unique mechanics.”

Fire Portals joins recent releases such as “Sugar Rush 1000” and “Loki’s Riches”.