Newport World names John Lucas chief hospitality officer

Manila casino complex Newport World Resorts has announced the appointment of John Lucas (pictured) as chief hospitality officer, effective from January next year.

“John brings over 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry,” stated the property’s promoter in a post on social media platform LinkedIn.

“Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles, most recently, as hotel general manager at Hilton Manila,” it said. The latter is an accommodation brand that is part of Neworld Port Resorts.

“His insights will be invaluable as we continue to elevate Newport World resorts to new heights,” it added.

Newport World Resorts is controlled by Travellers International Hotel Group Inc, a unit of Philippine conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc.

The casino resort currently has five international hotel brands: Marriott Manila Hotel, Sheraton Manila Hotel, Hilton Manila, Hotel Okura Manila, and Holiday Inn Express Manila. It offers a total of 2,742 guest rooms.

In June, Alliance Global confirmed a leadership change at Newport World Resorts, attributing it to the conclusion of a “year-long transition plan”.

Since then, Travellers International has named Laurence Hawke as its chief financial officer; Nilo Rodriguez as president and CEO; and Lance Gautreaux as chief operating officer.